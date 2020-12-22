Viola Manning

She is survived by her children and their families, Donna Manning Garlock, husband Rick, Diana Manning Sorensen, husband Don and Gary Manning, wife Nancy; grandchildren, Jonathan Banks & wife Christine, Wes Garlock & wife Brie, Erik Sorensen & wife Mary, Kirk Sorensen & wife Kay, Easton Sorensen and fiancé Taylor, Nikki O’Bryant and partner, John and Garrett Manning and partner, Amber; great grandchildren, Brandon, Ethan, Tyler, Nolan, Liliane, Graeme, Natalie and Lillian.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her parents, Hugo and Erna Schriefer, her brothers, Wilbert, Lawrence and Clarence Schriefer, and her sisters, Ruby Mozingo and Eunice Lasyone.
In lieu of any flowers, the family requests donations to St Mary’s Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.
A private family graveside for Mrs. Manning will be held Tuesday, December 22 at Memory Park Cemetery Mausoleum.
