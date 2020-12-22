Viola Manning
Viola Manning
LONGVIEW — Viola Manning, was born on a farm near Weimar Texas in August, 1932, the 5th of 6 children. Her parents were Hugo and Erna Schriefer. When she was in high school, she moved with her parents to Yoakum, Texas where she worked as telephone operator. There she also met the love of her life, Don Manning. They had 3 children together and were married for 54 years. While living in Yoakum, Viola had her own fabric store and loved to make clothes that were copies of big designers. Then Viola and Don moved to East Texas where she spent her time as a homemaker, was active playing golf and loved playing cards, dominoes and going to the casino. She loved her family, immediate & extended. She enjoyed people and was always the life of the party. Her last years were enjoyed at Arabella Assisted Living in Longview.
She is survived by her children and their families, Donna Manning Garlock, husband Rick, Diana Manning Sorensen, husband Don and Gary Manning, wife Nancy; grandchildren, Jonathan Banks & wife Christine, Wes Garlock & wife Brie, Erik Sorensen & wife Mary, Kirk Sorensen & wife Kay, Easton Sorensen and fiancé Taylor, Nikki O’Bryant and partner, John and Garrett Manning and partner, Amber; great grandchildren, Brandon, Ethan, Tyler, Nolan, Liliane, Graeme, Natalie and Lillian.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her parents, Hugo and Erna Schriefer, her brothers, Wilbert, Lawrence and Clarence Schriefer, and her sisters, Ruby Mozingo and Eunice Lasyone.
In lieu of any flowers, the family requests donations to St Mary’s Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.
A private family graveside for Mrs. Manning will be held Tuesday, December 22 at Memory Park Cemetery Mausoleum.


