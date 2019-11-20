spotlight
Violet Lois McCray Watkins Sein
Violet McCray Sein
LONGVIEW — Ms. Violet Lois McCray Watkins Sein was born March 29, 1957, in Longview, Texas to Zettie Mae Gonerway and Julius McCray. Her siblings are know by William McCray (late), Laurell Harris Jernigan, Bobbie Jo McCray (late), Betty McCray-Brown (late), Marty Alexander, Alma Thompson, Donnie McCray, and Bruce McCray. She graduated in the Class of 1975.
Ms. Violet’s journey of family devotion began with her marriage to Lawrence D. Watkins and the birth of their three princesses, Shelica N. Watkins (married, two children, one grandchild), Takesha D. Watkins, and Jasmine M. Watkins, married, three children.) She became Mrs. Robert Sein in the second part of her journey. Together they introduced her only prince, Jamaal K. Sein.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Fri., Nov. 22, at Rollins Church of Christ, Longview. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Thur., Nov. 21, at Craig Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.