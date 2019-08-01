Virgil Lee Middlebrooks, born February 26, 1947, died July 30, 2019 at the age of 72 after a long battle with cancer.
Preceded in death by parents Virgil E. and Deopal Middlebrooks of Overton.
Virgil is survived by wife, Cathy of Overton; brother, Scotty and sister-in-law Susie of Longview; children, Cheryl Ray and husband, Kirk of Liberty City, Nikki Williams and husband, Kevin of Overton, and Brady Middlebrooks of Kilgore; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Virgil graduated high school in 1965 from Robstown High School, Robstown, Texas. He retired from Texas Eastman Chemical after 30 years of employment. Virgil was an ordained deacon at Grace Herald Baptist Church, New London, Texas. Virgil loved music and playing guitars with family and at church. Virgil loved his church. He went to work every day, fished whenever he could and loved and was proud of his family. Virgil was a gun owning, gun license carrying Republican who often said when asked about liberals, “You can fix a lot of things, but you can’t fix stupid.”
I fought the good fight. I finished the race. I kept the faith.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Goff, Kevin Williams, Kirk Ray, Justin Kendrick, Owen Ray and Joe Ray.
Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
