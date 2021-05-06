Virgil S. Anderson
GLADEWATER — Funeral services for Virgil S. Anderson, 86, of Gladewater will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ray Boulter officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Mr. Anderson passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Gladewater.
Mr. Anderson was born August 21, 1934 in Gladewater, Texas to the late C.V. Anderson and Stella Jewel Moore Anderson. Virgil was a faithful longtime member of the First Christian Church in Gladewater. Mr. Anderson served in the United States Marine Corp. He was retired from LeTourneau after many years of service. Virgil enjoyed watching sports; especially Football and Baseball. He also enjoyed studying Military History and watching Classic Westerns. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Mr. Anderson will not soon be forgotten by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa Loper and husband Keith; four grandchildren Elizabeth Loper and Christopher Pennington, Heather Loper and Bryn Heil, Chris McGlathery and Lana Wilcox and Courtney Ford and husband Justin; six great grandchildren as well as many other loving family and friends.
Virgil is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years Willie Anderson who passed away in July of 2020, daughter Virganna “Janna” McGlathery and a son Calvin Anderson.
