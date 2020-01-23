Virgil W. Griffin
He is survived by three sons, Gary Griffin and wife Mary, of Rockport, TX; Keith Griffin and wife Missy, of Longview, TX; Wayne Griffin and wife Candi of Amarillo, TX.; Five grandchildren, and two great granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Reta in 2018, his parents, three brothers and a sister, daughter-in-law, Susie Griffin, grandson, Ryan Griffin and great grandsons, Alex Olbert and Kyle Olbert.
Virgil married Reta Bunnell on October 26, 1948 at the First Baptist Church, Cameron, MO. They were blessed to celebrate 70 years together.
Virgil served in the Army Air Corps in WWII from 1943-1946. For two years he served in the European Theater with the 8th Air Force. He was discharged as a sergeant in March of 1946.
Virgil began his professional career as a draftsman in Los Alamos, NM in 1948 with Black and Veatch Consulting Engineers. In 1952 he joined the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the engineering department and worked there until retirement. After retirement he worked as an estimator for contract engineering firms to the lab until 1997.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Los Alamos for 64 years. He was an ordained Deacon for 51 years and became Deacon Emeritus in 2003. Upon moving to Longview, he became a member of First Baptist Church.
He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren very much and played a big part in their lives. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling, and visiting friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Summer Meadows and Hearts Way Hospice for the care given during his end of life and Parkview on Hollybrook Assistant Living staff for their love and care during the past year and half.
Arrangements are being made through DeVargas Funeral Home in Espanola, NM with graveside services at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
In place of floral contributions, donations to honor Virgil may be made to Gideon International Organization.
