VIRGINIA ANN JONES
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Virginia Ann Jones went to her Lord and Savior Friday, July 21 at 2:01 a.m. at age 97. She was a mother and homemaker and is survived by two sons: Joe M. Jones and James T. Jones; a daughter: Melanie A. McKnight and her son-in-law Terry McKnight; and a grandson and granddaughter-in-law: Daniel J. McKnight and Kelsey (Andrade) McKnight; and numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Virginia was the second and last child of Jack G. and Carrie Lois (Cunyus) Leak, having been born April 13, 1926 in Longview. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Jack G. Leak, Jr; and her husband of 64 years, Joe D. Jones.
Fondly called “Ginger,” she lived with her family on Young Street until 1936, when the Leaks relocated to a two-story brick house on FM 2011, south of Longview. There, she took piano lessons and developed a love for country life and horses. She saw President Franklin Roosevelt in a Houston parade, witnessed a performance of Tom Mix’s Wild West Show and was a visitor to the 1936 Texas Centennial exposition in Dallas.
During her middle school days, Ginger and her folks followed Longview High football to the Lobo’s state championship in 1937. Six years later, she graduated from Longview High School and followed that – along with her mother - by completing BMI Business School, also in Longview. Ginger supported America’s cause in World War II. Following war’s end, she met and dated a Marine veteran – Joe D. Jones of Kilgore. They married on Nov. 29, 1947 and remained together until Joe’s passing in 2012.
Ginger and Joe lived on Longview’s 14th Street from 1956 to 1965 before building a house on FM 2011. While Joe worked for Texas Eastman, Ginger was employed with Kilgore’s Texas Railroad Commission until their second child was born. She was a member of First Christian Church in Longview and active for over 60 years in the Cornerstone Class. And Ginger vigorously backed her sons’ involvement in Scouting, served as leader of her daughter’s Blue Bird group, active with the PTA and Elderville/Lakeport Volunteer Fireman’s Wives Auxiliary.
Favorite activities included being in the outdoors and indoor domino games, including Forty-Two.
Funeral service was held at Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Burial and interment was held at First Christian Church in Peatown Cemetery, FM 2011.
Pallbearers: Bruce Cunyus, Jaysen Leak, Mark Lockhart, Joshua McKnight, Keith Owings, Tracy McKnight and Honorary Pallbearer Daniel McKnight.
