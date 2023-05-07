Virginia Bowden Dean
GILMER — Funeral Services for Virginia Bowden Dean, 92, of Gilmer, Texas, are scheduled for 11:00 am, Monday, May 8, 2023, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Brother Charles Johnson and Eddie Dean officiating.
Virginia was born November 4, 1930, in Upshur County, Texas, to Ray and Durer Bowden, and passed from this life on May 4, 2023, in Longview, Texas. She married Bill Dean, on April 28, 1947, in Gilmer, Texas. Virginia worked as a beautician for many years until her retirement. After she retired, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and family. She was a lifelong member of Gilmer Church of Christ.
Virginia was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She embodied the meaning of love and loyalty like no other. Those who were blessed to call her “Mom” and “Mimi” were most precious and dear to her, and she made sure they knew and felt their importance in her life. She spent her time cooking wonderful traditional southern meals for her family and attending activities with her family and church friends. Her smile and endless humor along with her selflessness are part of the remarkable legacy she leaves behind.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill Dean; children, Billy Ray Dean (Brenda) of Tyler; daughter, Ginger Cargal of Gilmer; grandchildren, Michael Dean Gage (Brandie) of Gilmer; Rebekah Brown of Overland Park, Kansas, Eric Dean of Longview, Luke Dean (Katie) of Bullard, Liz Couch (Randy) of Kilgore, Sarah Smith (Russell) of Canton, and Wesley Cargal (Amber) of Gilmer; great-grandchildren, Dutch Dean Gage, Caleb Brown, Hannah Brown, Abbie Brown, Mahri Dean, Paisley Dean, Charlotte Dean, Jex Dean, Norah Dean, Elliott Dean, Lauren Couch, Brooke Couch, Riley Smith, Reagan Smith, and Desiree Pierce; and great-great-grandchild, Bohdi Allen Pierce.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Durer Bowden; her son, Terry Joe Dean; and her sister, Rachel Jo Dean; son-in-law, James Cargal; and grandson, Barry Brown.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Dean Gage, James Wesley Cargal, Luke Douglas Dean, William Eric Dean, Randy Allen Couch, and Russell Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Camp Deer Run.
Please visit Virginia’s online registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview mayor, former councilman disagree over volunteer's role in city affairs
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
- Elizabeth Hurley Jumps on the 'No Pants' Trend for Leggy New Pic
- Missing Longview man found dead in Marion County
- 'Heart for people and art': Remembering Longview artist, business owner Jason Butler
- 'A hole in our hearts': Longview teacher, pastor recalled for insight, kindness
- 1 person killed, 2 injured in four-vehicle crash in Gregg County
- Divorces granted: April 17-21, 2023
- Business Beat: Work begins on The Residences at Toler
- Higher sale prices drive increase in property tax appraisals
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.