Virginia Ellen Hurlburt (Ginny)

She had one brother, Robert Zane, and two sisters, Grace Ruth and Billie Lou. She married William Wallace (Bill) Hurlburt on May 27, 1952 in Austin, Texas, and they settled in northeast Texas. After having four children, she attended East Texas State University in Commerce where she received a B.S. in Education and a Masters in English. She served as an East Texas educator for over twenty years and she and sister, Billie, co-authored three books that were published and are still found in Texas public school libraries: Clouds Over Texas, Where the Bluebonnets Grow, and Davy’s Dawg. Ginny was proud of her Texas heritage and was a daughter of the Republic of Texas. Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband of 45 years, one brother, one sister and one granddaughter, Amber Nicole Hurlburt.
She is survived by her sister Grace Purdy Anderson, four children and their spouses, Jackie Meinecke (Rob), James Hurlburt (Robin), Richard Hurlburt (Mary), Ginger LaMore (Steve), grandchildren, Jason Bean (Melinda), Jeffery Bean (Kelli), Brandon Hurlburt (Karen), Becky Williams, Amanda Foster (Chip), Andy Guinea, Ryan LaMore (Jessica) and Aubrey LaMore, ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled Thursday, February 20th from 6-8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas and services will be held in the Chapel on Friday the 21st at 2:00 p.m. Burial services will follow at Rosewood Park in Longview.
