Virginia Gary Morris

Virgina is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Estelle Gary, husband Ghenie Wilburn “Butch” Morris Jr., sister Inez, two brother’s Johny and Tommy Gary, and her daughter-in-law Ann Morris. She is survived by her three sons, Ghenie Wilburn Morris III, Gary Lee Morris, and Jimmy Don Morris, all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to whom she loved dearly. She always shared a special relationship and bond with each of them.
Virgina was born September 9, 1928 in Snyder, Tx. Virginia’s childhood was a challenging one. As a young child, she lost her mother very un-expectantly, so she and her three younger siblings grew up in The Hendricks Children home in Abilene, TX. She was a strong lady that overcame many challenges of her childhood. She and her sister and two younger brothers were very close growing up, in spite of the hardships.
When she was 18, Virgina married the love of her life, Ghenie “Butch” Wilburn Morris Jr., and they had three sons, Ghenie Wilburn Morris III, Gary Lee Morris, and Jimmy Don Morris. For eleven years Virgina enjoyed her role as a homemaker as she and “Butch” and their boys moved to various places for his work. Tragedy struck when her beloved “Butch” was killed instantly in a car accident. The young widow and her three young sons moved to Longview Heights, Texas, to be near her husband’s parents, Ghenie and Jimmy Lee Morris. They loved Virgina as their own daughter and welcomed her with open arms as they played an active role in helping her raise her boys.
Virgina loved her family and enjoyed making others feel like family as well. To her grandchildren, “Nanny” was a storyteller who particularly liked to recall stories of her home full of young sons who were always getting into mischief. She also loved to cook her sister’s coveted “chocolate Pies”, and when any of the family would come over you knew immediately that something good was in the oven. The aroma of pies and potatoes and warm rolls always filled the air of her home. She will always be the queen of pies and mashed potatoes in her family’s book!
Nanny always put other people first, which endeared her to anyone who met her. She also loved to have special outings with family, and especially enjoyed it when her grandchildren and great grandchildren would want Nanny to come pick them up for their “necessary Nanny’s time ice cream outing”. She always had an ear to hear your troubles and a hug, followed by a plate of homemade brownies, to make you feel better. She was happiest when surrounded by her family. Nanny will be fondly remembered for her unconditional love and her never-ending generosity that made everyone around her want to be a better person.
Keeping with her wishes, a private ceremony will take place with the family at a later date.
