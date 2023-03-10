Virginia Gilliss Gentry Blalock

She was born May 30, 1924 in Winfield, Maryland to the late Harry Gilliss and Emma Conaway Gilliss. Twice married, she was predeceased by husbands William Gentry and Lewis Blalock.
Virginia retired from the Sears and Roebuck Company, Credit Central in 1985. She served in the Women’s Army Corp from 1944-45 and was honorably discharged as Private First Class. Virginia lived in Longview, TX for many years where she was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary #140; a life member of the Longview, TX VFW Post 4002 Auxiliary where she held the offices of President for 4 years and Treasurer for 3 years. She also served in chairmanship roles on the state level. She served as the President of the Auxiliary for District 12 in 1994-05 and other offices for several years. Virginia was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles -Aerie #4125 and the Elks Auxiliary Lodge #1128. She then moved back to Maryland where she resided until her death.
She is survived by nephew Rodney Wright and nieces Cherie Jenkins and Lois Wright; great-nieces and nephews: Brian Wright, Dawn Cruickshank, Robert Jenkins and Tricia Jenkins and great-great-nieces and nephews: Brian Wright, II, Anthony Wright, Brandy Wright, David Wright, Kyle McElroy and Brandon McElroy.
She was predeceased by siblings Edward Gilliss, Ellsworth Gillis, Gladys Wright and Margaret Gilliss.
Funeral services were in Maryland.
