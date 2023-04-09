Virginia Lee Smith
LONGVIEW — Virginia Lee was born June 13, 1925 in the Pine Tree area on Reel Road, a street named after her grandparents farm. She grew up in Pine Tree and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1942. She was a member of the Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Soon after, Virginia left on a bus to San Diego California where she worked as a painter in an aircraft factory during the war effort. That later qualified her to join the Rosie the Riveter Association. In 1947, she met and married the love of her life, J.C. Smith. They worked together building homes in the Greggton area of Longview, J.C. building them and Virginia selling them. She obtained her real estate license and worked for Zack Williams in her early career. Together they had two daughters, Suzanne and Terry. She was an avid attendee of garage sales and made many friends over the years at the sales. Virginia was independent, opinionated, generous, fun and a true matriarch of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jerry Lee and Erma Reel, brothers Elbert Lee and Burl Lee, husband JC Smith, niece Liz Lee and nephew Jerry Lee, and life long best friend and aunt, Elizabeth Reel.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Suzy Smith Turner (Ken Turner), Terry Smith Edmondson (Steve Edmondson), grandchildren Emily Edmondson, Andrea Nykamp (Jon Nykamp), Maggie Turner, and Will Turner, and great grandchildren Cortland and Teller Nykamp. She is also survived by nieces and nephew Judy, Rebecca, Renetta, Rhonda, Glyn and their families. A special thank you to Wesley Oaks of Gilmer and Hospice of East Texas for their love and care of our Mother. Also a special thanks to caregivers Jessica, Jennifer, Judy, Debbie and Kimi.
Arrangements are being handled by East Texas Funeral Home in Longview. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.