Virginia Marie Dillon
LONGVIEW — It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Virginia Marie Walker Dillon, our loving and devoted mother, Granny, and dear friend to all lives she touched. She left us peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born and raised at the Walker’s Mill Community in Hallsville, Texas until meeting and marrying the love of her life and best friend, Lonny Dillon, on February 21, 1948. Marie and Lonny were married 31 years until Lonny’s passing in 1979. Marie was a devout member of Alpine Church of Christ in Longview, Texas. Marie loved people, was a kind and compassionate woman, and a living example of the Bible verse from the book of Ephesians 4:32 “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Marie was a devoted sister, wife and mother to her three children, two grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonny Dillon, parents Tom and Edna Walker, sister Ethel Croft, and brothers Clarence Walker, Forrest Walker, Joe “Blue” Walker, James “Brown” Walker, Tom Walker Jr., and Bobby Walker. She is survived by her sister Nadine Jackson, brother Lloyd Walker, daughter Brenda Young and husband Roger, son Dale Dillon and wife Jan, son Larry Dillon, grandson Rodney Smitherman and wife Tabitha, their children Madison, Mallory and Carson as well as granddaughter Loni Marie Dillon Cerny, husband Bart and their daughter Dillon Margaret.
Marie’s family would like to thank the staff and hospice nurses at Whispering Pines Nursing Home for the excellent and compassionate care provided to Granny in her final moments before being reunited with her family in heaven. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her honor to the Alpine Church of Christ in Longview, Texas. The family will receive friends and family on Monday January 4, 2021 at Rader Funeral Home of Longview from 6-8 PM. A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens at 2 PM on Tuesday January 5, 2021.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crews respond to two-vehicle crash north of Longview
- East Texas judge sets deadline for Pence in Gohmert lawsuit
- Police: Man found dead after reported shooting in Longview
- DPS releases more information about wreck that killed four people between Kilgore, Tyler
- DPS: Three people dead in crash between Kilgore, Tyler
- Gohmert sues Pence in East Texas U.S. District Court to keep Trump as president
- New director, new brand: Thrive360 in Longview getting new name, logo
- Longview Municipal Court offers warrant amnesty program in 2021
- New COVID-19 restrictions for Longview/Tyler area imminent as hospitalization rate stays above threshold
- 'A Gladewater hero': Former Gladewater Fire Chief Wayne 'Snuffy' Smith dies remembered by colleagues
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.