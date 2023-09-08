Virginia Rainwater
HUGHES SPRINGS — Virginia Bryant Rainwater went to her heavenly home on August 26, 2023 at the age of 94. She was born June 19, 1929 in Iuka, Mississippi to Mamie Lee Jordan and Claude L. Bryant. She graduated from Central High School in Jackson, Mississippi. It was in Jackson that she met David Harold Rainwater and they married on June 29, 1947. He and Virginia made their permanent home in Hughes Springs, Texas and raised five boys. When her boys were all old enough for school, Virginia worked as the secretary to the Hughes Springs High School principal. Her dream was to attend college so she could become an elementary teacher. So, as a wife and mother with a full-time job, she attended Texas A&M-Texarkana and earned both a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education. She taught fourth grade and was employed with the Hughes Springs ISD for 24 years.
Virginia was very active in the Hughes Springs community. In 2014, the Hughes Springs Chamber of Commerce honored Virginia with the Crystal Globe Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Virginia was a member of the Hughes Springs First Baptist Church where she served as the church organist for more than forty years.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold Rainwater, her sons Jeffrey Rainwater and David Rainwater, her grandsons David Edwin Rainwater and Christopher Wadding, and her sister Carolyn Phillips. She is survived by her sons Steve Rainwater (Marian) of Tyler, Rick Rainwater (Nancy) of Bedford, and Russell Rainwater of Daingerfield as well as daughter-in-law Barbara Rainwater of South Lake Tahoe, California. She is also survived by her sister Winifred Butler, by grandchildren Jennifer Halligan, Greg Rainwater, Stephen Rainwater, Kyle Rainwater, Ashley Landry, Brian Rivers, Michelle Barker, and Natalie Johnson, and by great-grandchildren Lucy, Emma, Lexi, Drew, Samantha, Reed, Malakai, Maverick, and Presley as well as her almost daughter (of the heart) Beth Lollar. In addition, she is survived by several nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held on Saturday, September 9 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Hughes Springs under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation with beginning one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Hughes Springs Area Foundation, The Children and Youth Programs at First Baptist Church of Hughes
