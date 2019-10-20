Virginia Stearnes Van Zandt Supan

Virginia was born in Dallas, TX on March 7,1924. She grew up on a farm near there with her parents, Kathrine Miles Tignor Van Zandt and William Otis Van Zandt until they moved to Dallas. After completing high school, she attended Farmville School for Girls in VA (now Longwood University). While in Virginia, she met Howard Joseph Supan, a handsome, young naval cadet, and they were married on December 26,1944. Together, they moved to Longview, Texas, had two sons, and they were later blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Virginia spent her life as a devoted daughter, wife, and homemaker for her family.
Virginia was an avid reader and an astute bridge player, but her gift was hospitality. She generously shared with all who entered her home preparing countless delicious meals. A longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Virginia hosted many teas and church functions at her home.
Howard and Virginia enjoyed traveling, especially by car. They traveled from coast to coast. Her grandmother’s home in Huntland, Tennessee, the Moore Family Home, was a favorite locale. They traveled overseas to The Netherlands to visit a son, and a vacation to Athens, Greece was a highlight.
Virginia is survived by her sons: William Paul Supan (Debbie), Christopher Gray Supan (Cindy); Grandchildren: Chris Supan, Jr. (Heather), Chad Supan (Kristen), Justin Dowdy (Carmen), Natalie Hooker (Tim); Great Grandchildren: Samantha, Madeline, Cassidy, and Grady Supan, Kaliee Ann, Bristol, Leah, and Julia Dowdy, and Addison, Ryleigh, and Cooper Hooker.
Because Virginia donated her body to science, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Remembrances in her name may be made to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 W. Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75604.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.