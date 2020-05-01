Vivian C. McKenzie

Vivian was born in Lewisville, Texas on February 26, 1942 to Sam and Hallie Claytor. After finishing high school, she married James A. McKenzie on January 15, 1960 and after living several places, they made their home in Kilgore, Texas and formed McKenzie Transportation Co., Inc.
Vivian is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Hallie Claytor, sister, Sue Griggs and brother, Sammy Claytor.
Vivian is survived by her husband of sixty years James A. McKenzie; son, Glenn McKenzie and daughter Carmen McCullough and husband, Russell. Grandchildren Halyn McKenzie, Weston McKenzie, Patrick Fouse and Emily McCullough; and great-grandchildren, Allison and Nathyn Fouse.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital. The family wishes to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for the care and support given to Vivian and our family during her illness.
