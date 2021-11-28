Vivian C. Shipley
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Longtime Longview resident Vivien C. Shipley passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at her Buckner Westminster Place residence after a brief illness.
Vivien was born in Hornbeck, LA on September 5, 1924 to the late Claude H. Cabra Sr. and Mary Curtis Cabra. After graduation from Hornbeck High School as valedictorian at the age of 16, she attended Louisiana State Normal College in Natchitoches. The war cut her college career short after one year and she began working in 1942. She retired in 1982 from Gulf Oil Co.’s Kilgore office after a 36-year career in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.
Vivien’s faith was the most important part of her life. She always displayed the certificates acknowledging her profession of faith and baptism from Queensborough Baptist Church in Shreveport in 1947 when she was 23. A member of Longview’s First Baptist Church, she got great joy serving others there as a volunteer on the Collection Counting and Sunday School Records Committees. She also delivered Meals on Wheels in Longview for a number of years following retirement.
Vivien and her late sister Margaret Herrgesell were fellow traveling adventuresses who especially loved taking cruises to anywhere. Other interests included studying the stock market, collecting coins, gardening, and tackling the most difficult jigsaw puzzles she could find.
She was also preceded in death by brothers Charles Cabra and Claude H. Cabra Jr. Survivors include three nephews and three nieces, and numerous great and great-great nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank everyone at Buckner Westminster Place for giving loving care to Vivien at her home there for the last seven years, and the hospice team at Lifecare Health Services of Longview.
Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens with a Celebration of Life later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vivien’s honor can be made to Meals on Wheels of East Texas online or at 3001 Robertson Rd., Tyler, TX 75701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.