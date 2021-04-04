Vivian Marie Moore
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA — Vivian passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Citrus Heights, CA on March 26, 2021. She will be remembered for her wonderful smile and delightful sense of humor.
Vivian was born December 19, 1922 to the late Addie Lee Henry Royals Magnolia and Wert Ulysses Royals, in Waco. She was raised by her stepfather, Ralph R. Magnolia and Addie Lee in Dallas.
Vivian married the love of her life, John Templeton Moore on December 29, 1943. She and John retired to Longview after his Air Force career, living in several places, with Paris, France being the favorite. In Longview, she was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday School and delivered flowers to shut-ins. She was a member of the Longview Garden Club and Retired Military Wives Group.
Viviean was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Col. John T Moore and daughter Jo Ann Moore. She is survived by daughter Vicki Ferns (Ronald) 916 725-8466. Two grandsons, and seven great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at Lakeview Mortuary on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 11:00 am.
