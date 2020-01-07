Vivian Martin Pattn

Vivian was born and raised in Winnsboro, Texas. Mrs. Patton was born on May 3, 1930 to the late Orrin Robert and Louie Belle Martin. She graduated from Winnsboro High School in 1947 and attended North Texas State College in Denton. Vivian married Jack P. Patton on July 24, 1951 and they were married for 53 years, until his death in 2004. She was a lifetime member of the Easter Star. She enjoyed meeting people selling real estate for 15 years in Odessa. Vivian was an active member of First United Methodist Women in Odessa and later in Kilgore where she was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Club Au Courant and enjoyed singing in St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Choir. Vivian participated in the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Hilltoppers, The Primetimers Senior Adult Choir at First Baptist Church of Kilgore and enjoyed volunteering at Laird Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her son; John Robert Patton and wife Donna of Odessa; daughter, Sallie Patton Hamilton of Azle; granddaughter, Victoria Hamilton of Azle; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
