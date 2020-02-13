Volner Hillard Bonner, Jr.
Volner Hillard Bonner, Jr.
KANSAS CITY — Volner Hillard Bonner Jr. was born on Oct. 6, 1944 in Longview, TX to the late Volner Hillard Bonner Sr. and Eula Mae Taylor. Passed away at the age of 75 on February 4, 2020. As a child, he was affectionately known as Junior. He grew up in Hallsville, TX and attended Galilee High School. Throughout his life he was an insurance broker and an entrepreneur-owning several businesses. Junior accepted Jesus Christ at a young age and rededicated his life to God later in life, later becoming a Minister of the Word. His legacy will be carried on by his 8 children, Veona H. Bonner-Cross, Vincent H. Bonner, Vernard H. Bonner , Vashti H. Bonner (Courtney), Volner H. Bonner III, V’Andre Haneef B., Volnae H. Bonner, and Volnesha H. Bonner . He also leaves behind a host of grandkids, great grandkids, and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 12pm at Galilee Baptist Church, 405 Galilee Road, Hallsville, TX 75650

