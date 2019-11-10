Vonceil Marie Richardson

Vonceil was born to Edward and Marie (French) Queen on August 15, 1934. She was a lifetime member of Greggton First Baptist Church, and attended Pine Tree Schools and Kilgore College, where she studied piano and vocal performance. She married Kenneth Richardson on July 29, 1954. She served her church as an accompanist and returned to her alma mater as secretary to Grady Coates at Pine Tree Elementary. She soon gave birth to a son, Bruce, and daughter, Julie, and left full time employment to raise her family. Later in life, she returned to Pine Tree Schools as a teachers aide.
Vonceil was never content sitting idle. She was a gifted seamstress with the ability to create and tailor even the most complicated garments with ease. Even after her retirement she enjoyed part time work as a grocery checker. One of her greatest pleasures was encountering adults she’d worked with as children in school. She enjoyed long walks, even in her final years.
Vonceil is survived by her son and daughter, Bruce Richardson (spouse Karen Lorince) and Julie Johnston (spouse Kevin Johnston), grandchildren Dawn McKelvey and Derek McKelvey, and great-grandchildren Cameron Dettloff, Alex Dettloff, Blake Dettloff, Alison Dettloff, and Lochlan McKelvey. She is also survived by sister-in-law Joy Queen, numerous nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents, her husband, and her brothers Timothy Queen, Darrell Queen, and Kenneth Queen.
Vonceil’s memorial is scheduled for Saturday, November 16, at 1:30 pm, in the main auditorium of Greggton First Baptist Church, 4520 W. Marshall Avenue, Longview, TX 75604. If you would like to honor Vonceil with a charitable gift in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, of Wellesley Hills, MA.
