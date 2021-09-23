Vonda Kaye White
LONGVIEW — Vonda Kaye White was born January 20, 1960 in Longview, Texas to Callie Grisby Ingram and the late Horace Lee Ingram Sr. She is preceded in death by her: father Horace Sr., brother, Horace Jr. and three special aunts, Martha Sterling, Maxine Flentroy and Gerthlene Woods.
In her early school days she attended East Ward Elementary, St. Mary’s Catholic School and Foster Junior High; eventually graduating from Longview High School in 1977 where she was a member of the Viewette drill team and also a Debutante.
Directly after high school she attended Kilgore College prior to earning her Bachelor’s degree in counseling and mid-management from Stephen F. Austin. Additionally, she continued her education years later at Stephen F. Austin where she earned two Master’s Degrees in counseling and secondary education. Along with her extensive decorated educational background, Vonda also obtained certifications in the following areas: speech and hearing therapy, language and learning disabled, and physically handicapped. As a career educator, she served 37 years in the education field in the East Texas area. During her career she was a certified teacher, counselor, and principal, while eventually retiring as a special education supervisor at Longview High School. She received many awards in her career as an educator.
While attending Stephen F. Austin, Vonda joined the sisterhood of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She continued this commitment into adulthood and became a major ambassador for the Delta Sorority in the East Texas area, serving as Chair of the Delta Gems and earning the Delta of the Year award.
She was also a lifelong member of the Methodist church family and an active member of Wesley McCabe United Methodist Church.
Vonda should have received an award for shopping. She loved to shop! She defined the word “SHOPAHOLIC” and would literally go from sunup to sundown. She enjoyed sightseeing while traveling, and she was always dressed to the nines.
Vonda met Bonny in spring of 1977 and united in marriage on December 23, 1978. They shared a beautiful life together, always being supportive of one another and simply enjoying life for over 40 years. To this union three wonderful children were born: Dustin, Jake and Jordan Kaye. She was their biggest fan, always motivating and eagerly cheering them on through all their endeavors as she beamed with pride for them. Vonda was blessed with two grandchildren, Major and Cali Parker. She adored them like no other “Love” could.
She cherished being a loving sister to her two brothers, Horace Jr. and Scotty, always taking good care of them and being there when they needed her. She had an exceptional and endearing relationship with her mother, Callie. When you saw one you saw the other as they were definitely joined at the hip.
With friends she enjoyed laughter, planning day trips, birthday club luncheons and the winter tea parties.
Vonda had an unwavering love for us all. She was a bright star: determined, driven, passionate, selfless, kind and loving. She will be missed dearly, but she lives on forever and always in our hearts.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: husband, Bonny; sons, Dustin and Jake; daughter, Jordan Thomas; son-in-law, Rafael; grandchildren, Major and Cali Parker; mother, Callie Ingram; brother, Jerome “Scotty” Ingram; sister-in-law, Monica Ingram; a bonus daughter, Ruth; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
