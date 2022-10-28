W.C. (Dub) White
BROOKSTON — W.C. (Dub) White of Brookston, Texas, formally of Kilgore, Texas,passed away on Friday October 21, 2022 after a long illness. He was born in Blue Ridge, Texas on February 23, 1938. Survived by wife Beth White, a son Jody White, a daughter Terrie White, step sons Ryan Rutherford, Riley Rutherford and step-daughter Randi Rutherford and husband Justin, and seven grandchildren.
He worked in the commercial satellite antenna business for many years and travelled to many countries around the world before moving to Kilgore and working for Vertex Communication Corporation until retirement.
Dub was of the Baptist faith. He was a private pilot, he was passionate about flying. He also loved restoring antique cars and was especially proud his red 40 Model Ford truck.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

