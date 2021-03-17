W.D. “Dub” Anderson
KILGORE — William D. “Dub” Anderson, 92, of Kilgore, entered into his heavenly home on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Dub was born in Crockett, Texas on March 20, 1928, to Deckert and Mamie Lee Kelly Anderson. His childhood years were spent in Crockett, Itasca and White Oak before coming to Kilgore as a young teenager.
During World War II, he delivered newspapers, stocked in a grocery store and delivered telegrams for Western Union while still attending school during the day.
After graduating, Kilgore High School in 1946, he married the love of his life Helen Anderson and they set up their household in Kilgore. For several months, he worked for LeTourneau Industries before starting his career with Sun Oil Company for 38 years.
A Korean War veteran, he served his country in the US Army for two years in the North Atlantic and Germany. Upon his discharge, Kilgore would be his hometown, except for a five-year stint in the South Texas oil field.
Upon his retirement in 1984, Dub spent his time traveling, gardening, making knives, hunting, fishing, reading, and in continuing service in First Baptist Church Kilgore as a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher for a total of 71 years. Dub served on various church committees including hospital visitation, property, missions and the church counting teams. He was instrumental in the church purchasing the city block which will become the future youth complex and he chaired the planning committee for the current fellowship hall building. For 30 years, Mr. Dub was the chief cook for refreshments for Vacation Bible School.
Mr. Anderson was a member of Danville Masonic Lodge and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of almost 75 years Helen of Kilgore, sister Ida Davis of Athens, sister-in-law Jerry Anderson of Magnolia, Arkansas, daughters Carolyn (and Randy) Kindle of Tyler, and Teresa Anderson of Kilgore, granddaughters Tiffany (and Jeff) Brower of Tyler, and Shannon Kindle of Tyler, and three great- grandsons Hudson, Camden and Weston Brower of Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step mother Meda Anderson, brothers Noah, Homer and Alton Anderson, and niece Suzanne Broom.
A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, March 20 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church Kilgore. A memorial service for Dub will start at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Kilgore with Dr. Glenn Young and Dr. Pete Freeman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the building fund or the missions fund of First Baptist Church, 501 E. North St. Kilgore, Texas.
