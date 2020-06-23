W. Gene White

Gene moved to Longview in 1947 where he met his sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Janice Swindell. They were married in 1949 and were a loving couple until her death in 2017. After moving to Longview, he worked for the Longview News Journal until being recalled into the Navy in 1951 during the Korean War.
After military service, Gene worked at Lone Star Steel for 32 years. Following his retirement from Lone Star, he went to Kilgore College and earned a degree in Real Estate. He was a licensed real estate broker in the Longview area until he retired again in 2000. He enjoyed selling real estate and helping families buy a home. After his first year as a realtor, he was awarded rookie of the year having sold over a million dollars in real estate properties. He was a member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church for over 50 years faithfully serving the Lord until he began having health challenges. He served on both the Personnel and Benevolence church committees and was a Deacon Emeritus.
Gene was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his daughter Rhonda McFarland and husband Kirk of Longview, TX., and son Michael White and wife Jane of Granbury, TX., and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bo and Dell Newsom of White Oak, TX.
Papa to some and Pawpaw to others was incredibly special to his grandchildren, Brandon McFarland of Longview, Laura McFarland Boaz and her husband Jonah of Bossier City, La., Chris White of Mebane, North Carolina, and Kevin White and wife Kristen of Texas City, TX. He leaves a loving memory to three great-grandchildren, Hudson and Blake White of Mebane, NC. and Caiden White of Texas City, TX.
The family would like to express their most sincere appreciation to Sherry Freeman for the many years of special loving care she gave to “Mr. Gene.”
Visitation with the family will be from 9am to 10am on Thursday, June 25 at Rader Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life Service in the Rader Chapel at 10am. A graveside service will be held at 11:30am at the Judson Cemetery.
Honoring Gene as pallbearers will be Michael White, Kevin White, Caiden White, Brandon McFarland, Kirk McFarland, and Jonah Boaz.
