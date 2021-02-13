W. Lloyd Walker
HALLSVILLE — On February 10, 2021 Lloyd Walker, 92 of Hallsville, Texas traded in his cowboy hat and overalls for his halo and wings that are required for his new assignment. Although his work here on earth is done, his new position is guaranteed to be more fulfilling and rewarding than any before. His new mission includes a permanent relocation in a beautiful place where streets are paved with gold, angels sing amazing grace, and reunions with family and friends are certain.
Mr. Walker was born September 14, 1928 to Tom Walker and Edna Harp Walker. A lifetime resident of Hallsville, Lloyd grew up at Walker’s Mill and began working at the saw mill with his daddy and brothers at a young age. He also worked for Walker Brother’s Lumber Co. building houses with his brother Tom. Lloyd later went to work for Hallsville I.S.D. doing maintenance and driving a school bus where he retired. Of all the titles he held, his favorites were husband and father. Lloyd married Nelva Hall on April 25, 1957 and together they raised two daughters, Janna and Cristie. Faith and Family, in that order, was the most important thing in his life. His love for the Lord was apparent to everyone who crossed his path. We know that he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age and he is now resting in the arms of the Father.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his mother and father, Tom and Edna Walker; wife, Nelva Hall Walker; six brothers and two sisters. He is survived by daughter, Janna Goode and husband, Jimmie; daughter, Cristie Walker; sister, Nadine Walker Jackson; grandson, Lloyd Mullinnex and wife, Emily; grandson, Joshua Goode and wife, Brianna; granddaughter, Crystal Mullinnex Moughon; granddaughter, Jordan Barnard; granddaughter, Casey Dooley and husband, Will; 14 great-grandchildren, seven great- great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jerry Neel, RN and the entire team at Texas Home Health Hospice.
Visitation will be Sunday February 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mulberry Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow immediately after at 3:00 p.m.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- East Mountain man arrested in double homicide in Upshur County
- Walmart, Sams Club in Longview to offer COVID-19 vaccines
- Longview man accused of child sex abuse released on bond after more than 2 years in jail
- Professional bull riding tour coming to Longview
- Former NFL player, Marshall native charged with sexual abuse of child
- Longview ISD hires two former East Texas superintendents; vaccine day possible for educators
- Police: Man found dead after reported shooting in Longview
- East Texas home to second-largest white oak tree in the state
- Court upholds 40-year sentence in Longview burglary
- Districts closing, going virtual because of winter weather
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.