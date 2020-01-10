Walter Allen Freeman

He is preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Freeman, and grandfathers Noah Allen Freeman and Jesse Eugene Deramus.
Walter graduated from Tatum High School in 1994 and studied for a time at Woodridge College in Denver, CO, and later at Texas State Technical College in Marshall, Texas. He enjoyed working with computers and networking systems.
Walter was a strong Christian with a sincere faith in God that never wavered. He loved his family and his friends deeply and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He never judged anyone but treated everyone with love and respect.
Walter was a devoted member of Grace Creek Church where he was on the security team. He also loved riding his four-wheeler and in his Jeep. He had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed travelling with his family and friends.
Walter had been employed by MHC Kenworth for ten years where he was the warehouse manager and the shipping and receiving manager.
Walter is survived by his mother, Brenda Deramus Freeman, his sister Lisa Michelle Freeman, two brothers Gordon Freeman and Carlin Freeman, and grandmothers Ruth Laverne Freeman and Ruth Deramus Ashe, along with a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Chalk Hill Assembly of God Church with Pastor David Baze officiating. Burial will follow in Chalk Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
