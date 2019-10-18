spotlight
Walter Brown, Sr.
Walter Brown, Sr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Walter Brown, Sr. of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019 11:00 AM at New Days Community Church with Rev. Reginald Garrett eulogist. Interment will be held in Beavers Cemetery, Hawkins, TX under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Walter Ray Brown, Sr. was born December 30, 1932 to Jesse and Mary Brown in Hawkins, Texas. He attended Fouke-Hawkins High School where he was an exceptional athlete. While growing up in Hawkins he attended Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Currently Mr. Brown was a member of New Days Community Church.
Mr. Brown served in the United States Army.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister.
He is survived by his children, Walter Brown, Jr., Charles Brown,Sr. and Carolyn Brown. 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 4 sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday 1-8:00 PM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.