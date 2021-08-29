MR. WALTER LYNN KISNER
KILGORE - Walter Lynn Kisner of Kilgore, Texas passed away peacefully at home on August 25th, 2021 at the age of 60.
Walter was born on January 17th, 1961 in Henrietta, Texas to Martha Jones and Roy Kisner. Walter enjoyed fishing, camping, working on cars, and spending time with his grandchildren. Walter was happily married to his wife, Marina Dawn Wingo Kisner, who preceded him in death in 2014.
Walter is survived by his children, Amber Tilden Crippen of Nacogdoches, husband, Iaian, and their children, Kayla, Jayden, Makenzie, Rhyan, Jentzon, and Tyenn; Rusti Morgan of White Oak, husband, Michael, and their children, Jarron, Bryce, Jordyn, and Kade; Shanna Selph of White Oak and her children, Sage and Lucas; Walter Eric Kisner of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Brandy Kisner of Garrison and her son, Jedd; sister, Janie Romans of Kilgore, husband, James; brother, Roy Kisner of Fort Worth, wife, Jennifer; and brother, Johnny Kisner of Jesup, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents, Martha Jones and Roy Kisner; wife, Marina Dawn Wingo Kisner; sister, Lena Fuselier; and sister, Belinda Orocio.
A special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice of Longview for providing outstanding care to Walter and his family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Account for Walter Kisner at BTH bank in Longview, Texas. Checks can be mailed and made out to BTH Bank or Shanna Selph. This account can be accessed at any BTH branch.
Family will hold a private service at a later date and time.
