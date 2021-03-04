Walter Raabe
GILMER — Walter Raabe, 85 of Gilmer, Texas was born on December 29, 1935 in Westphalia, Texas to the late William and Caroline Moeller Raabe. He passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Walter met Joyce Sandley in Montgomery, Alabama and they were married February 15, 1958 and just celebrated 63 years of marriage. Walter proudly served in the United States Air Force for 8 years serving two years in Korea and was stationed in Japan and Scotland. While in the Air Force he was in Air Rescue and played baseball. He was a Court Administrator for the Municipal Courts in Dallas and worked for the City of Longview and he also drove vehicles for HM Dodd Motors. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree Knight, and active in the men’s association at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Mr. Raabe also loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa Harris; brothers, Al, Ben, and Emil Raabe; and sisters, Ann Raabe, Clara Raabe, and Sally Benton. Mr. Raabe is survived by his wife, Joyce Raabe; daughter, Diana Seahorn and husband, Darrell; son-in-law, Steve Harris; sister, Lorene Schneider; grandchildren, Tony Harris and wife, Georgia, Nina Dabney, and Amanda Lange and husband, Earnie; and great grandchildren, Lizzie and Lincoln Harris, Ryder and Ava Kate Lange, and Grayson Dabney. A Memorial Mass for Mr. Raabe will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Dunne and Father John Robinson officiating. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home with visitation following. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Mr. Walter Raabe to St. Theresa Catholic Church, 10138 Union Grove Rd, Gladewater, TX 75647 or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2514 FM 852, Gilmer, TX 75644.
