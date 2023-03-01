Walter Ross Devine, Sr.
Walter Ross Devine, Sr.
LONGVIEW — Walter Ross Devine Sr., 87, of Longview passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, after a brief illness. Funeral services for Mr. Devine will be at 1:30 p.m., March 4, 2023, at Stanmore Funeral Home (Chapel). Burial will follow in Post Oak Cemetery in Longview, TX (Easton community).
He was born April 16, 1935, in Gregg County,TX to the parentage of Lawrence Devine and Connie Mae Bradley. He attended Union Church of Christ as a child in the Easton Community.
He is proceeded by his late wife, Ruby J. Devine and by his former wife, and mother of four children together, Edith J. Devine-Allen. He leaves behind four children: sons, Walter R. Devine Jr. and wife Luz of El Paso, TX and Terry G. Device and wife Toni of Aubrey, TX, and daughters, Sheila A. Maxey of Longview, TX and Kim E. Devine of Houston, TX; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 2, 2023, at Stanmore Funeral Home. Family will be present from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. While flowers are welcome, the family requests those wishing to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Hospice of East Texas, Tyler, TX, who cares for our late father and family with the utmost empathy and compassion, in Walter R. Devine, Sr.’s name.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.