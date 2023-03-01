Walter Ross Devine, Sr.
LONGVIEW — Walter Ross Devine Sr., 87, of Longview passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, after a brief illness. Funeral services for Mr. Devine will be at 1:30 p.m., March 4, 2023, at Stanmore Funeral Home (Chapel). Burial will follow in Post Oak Cemetery in Longview, TX (Easton community).
He was born April 16, 1935, in Gregg County,TX to the parentage of Lawrence Devine and Connie Mae Bradley. He attended Union Church of Christ as a child in the Easton Community.
He is proceeded by his late wife, Ruby J. Devine and by his former wife, and mother of four children together, Edith J. Devine-Allen. He leaves behind four children: sons, Walter R. Devine Jr. and wife Luz of El Paso, TX and Terry G. Device and wife Toni of Aubrey, TX, and daughters, Sheila A. Maxey of Longview, TX and Kim E. Devine of Houston, TX; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 2, 2023, at Stanmore Funeral Home. Family will be present from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. While flowers are welcome, the family requests those wishing to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Hospice of East Texas, Tyler, TX, who cares for our late father and family with the utmost empathy and compassion, in Walter R. Devine, Sr.’s name.
