Walter Rudolph Thomas

Mr. Thomas was born June 10, 1928 in Bowie County, Texas to Saunders Mayfield Thomas Sr. and Grace Anne Bird.
Mr. Thomas accomplished many things during his 91 years of life including running a Texaco Station in Sims, Texas for 5 years, working for the Army Corps of Engineers for 35 years, serving as the Marion County Sheriff for 10 years and hosting the annual Thomas squirrel camp for his brothers and sister for 65 years. Mr. Thomas had a deep love of the outdoors, cattle, gardening and above all else his love for family.
Mr. Thomas was a Master Mason whose membership spanned 66 years. He was a member of the Jefferson Masonic Lodge #38 AF & AM and the Dalby Springs Masonic Lodge #684 AF & AM. He was also a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Shriners International, and First Baptist Church of Jefferson.
Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Verna Lee Thomas and brothers, S.M. Thomas Jr., Arthur Thomas, Gerald Thomas, Bobby Thomas Sr. and George Thomas.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Priscilla Mobbs Thomas; son, Jerry Paul Thomas & Kristi; step-son, Mike Fox & Lisa; step-son, Glen Fox & Jaime; sister, Betty Hatley; brother, Johnny B. Thomas & Jimmie; grandchildren, Paula Thomas Swilley & Shane, Jeff Thomas & Kristin, Lee Thomas & Lindsey, Krystal Tarver & Nathan, Jessica Fox, Jeffrey Fox & Mary, Hakan Fox; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, extended family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews John Thomas, Dan Thomas, Bobby Thomas Jr., Ricky Thomas, Russell Thomas, John David Thomas, Jamey Thomas and Jody Thomas. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be The Marion County Sheriff’s Department.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Marion Oney and Heritage Hospice for their love, compassion and extraordinary care shown.
Donations may be made to The Shriners Children’s Hospital in his name.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.haggardfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.