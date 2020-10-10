Wanda Harris
DANGERFIELD — Wanda Thompson Harris formerly of Alpine, Texas passed away October 6, 2020, at the age of 80. Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at College Mound United Methodist Church Cemetery in Terrell.
Wanda was born August 11, 1940, in Terrell. Wanda was baptized at College Mound and sang in the choir for many years. It is there that she met and married the late Edwin Boyer Dixon who served in the Korean War. They had three children - Robert Lee Dixon of Dallas, Tammy Kaye Knapp of Hallsville of Hallsville, Texas, and the late Lori Gaye Dixon Russell of Arlington, Texas. Later in life she married the late Richard Harris of Clearwater, Florida. He called Wanda his G.W. for Great and Wonderful.
She leaves behind son, Robert Dixon; daughter, Tammy Knapp and son-in-law, Ken Knapp; her very much loved grandson, Marcus Turner of Longview; granddaughter, Megan Russell of Bryan; step-daughter, Angela Marshall of Palmer, Alaska; great-grandchildren, Marissa Bratz; Lillian Pratt; Liam Russell-Rymer; and Deagan Turner; and many friends.
Special thanks to everyone at Windsor Place Nursing Home for the past 10 years and Heart to Heart Hospice. Rest in Peace, Mom, we love you.
Online condolences may be left on the funeral home website at cammackfamily.com under Mrs. Harris life story page.
