Wanda Jean Demers
WHITE OAK — Wanda Jean Demers, 85, of White Oak, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, in Longview. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Gladewater. Interment will follow at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater.
Wanda was born January 23, 1936 in Elkhart, Texas to the late James Edward Coleman and Thelma Bennett Coleman. Wanda worked for Beall’s Department Store as a Sales Associate for more than 20 years. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling, gardening and traveling. In more recent years she spent her time at the beauty shop, watching game shows and soap operas. Wanda was a devoted member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Gladewater and loved singing with the choir. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker. Wanda will be dearly missed and never forgotten by those she leaves behind.
Wanda is survived by her son Paul Demers; three sisters Marie Pierson, Linda Gammill and Mary Quinn; three brothers Billy Coleman, Edd Coleman and Jimmy Coleman; four grandchildren Whitney Demers, Lindsey McCollam, Cassidy Younger and Cable McCoy; six great grandchildren Hardy, Heston, Makayla, Haily, Madison and Brianna as well as many other loving family and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents James Edward “Pop” and Thelma “Granny” Coleman; husband Roland Joseph Demers; daughter Pamela Jean Demers and a sister Dorothy Owens.
Memorials can be made in Wanda’s name to St. Theresa Catholic Church or to Treviso Transitional Care.
