Wanda Jo Young
LONGVIEW — A celebration of life, honoring Wanda Jo Young, will be held on April 29, 2022, at Mobberly Baptist Church in the Crossing with Bro. Scott Schulik officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 am with the service following at 11:00 am. A private, family graveside service will be held later at Crims Chapel Cemetery.
Wanda was born December 12, 1929, in Henderson, Texas. She married the love of her life, Billy Joe Young, on January 17, 1959, and celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage prior to Billy’s death on June 21, 2021.
Wanda was a faithful member of Mobberly Baptist Church since the early 1960’s. She taught children’s Sunday School and Children’s Choir. Wanda was a devoted member of the Mobberly Adult Choir for over 40 years. She dearly loved her life-long, precious friends in the Prime Time Small Group.
Wanda Jo Young passed from her earthly life and entered into eternity with her Lord and Savior, on the morning of April 20, 2022, where she was reunited with her husband, Billy Joe Young as well as her parents, Prue and Ethyl Gladyce Tate, brothers and sister-in-laws, Rex and Judy Tate, Philmer “Cooter” and Teenie Tate, and Milford and Jean Tate and nephews Carl and Bruce Tate. Family left to cherish her memories are her children, Roger Moore of Henderson, TX, Jana and Mike Campbell of Longview, TX, and Mandy and Scott Hensell of Flower Mound, TX. Fourteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family appreciates the care provided by Heartis Senior Living and to Mom’s “Favorite” care-giver, Jessica Marcano. We also are thankful to Traditions Hospice for their services of care, comfort and chaplain Wayne Norvell’s visits with our Mom.
In lieu of flowers, Mom would love for donations to be made to Perkin’s Partnership Ministries or Mobberly Baptist Church.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Testing violations alleged at East Texas Advanced Academies; more details emerge of child abuse investigation
- New Longview developments feature concrete block construction
- Shortages shake up auto industry across nation, in Longview
- Health inspections: April 12 to 14, 2022
- Business Beat: Sports complex, beer garden planned for Longview
- All-East Texas Boys Basketball: Two-time MVP leads 2021-2022 team
- Longview Mexican restaurant relocates to former Dudley's
- Gap begins new chapter in Longview
- Lipsey, Bowden earn top baseball honors
- Longview arboretum recognized as 'Great Public Space' in Texas
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.