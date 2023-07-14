Wanda Joyce Reeves
LONGVIEW — Wanda Joyce Kidd Reeves passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Buckner Memory Care. A private family service will be held Friday, July 11, 2023, in the Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel with her grandson, Chad Reeves, officiating.
Wanda was born on January 6, 1929, in Tyler, Texas to Grace Johnson and Frost Kidd. She moved to Gladewater, Texas at the age of 13 and found her best friend, Jack Reeves. After graduating from Gladewater High School, Wanda and her best friend Jack, attended Baylor University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. One of her most important assignments while there was the task of finding dates for Jack, as she had a beau at Texas A&M.
Jack escorted Wanda to the Tyler Rose Festival where she was Marie Antoinette, the Duchess of Gladewater. Later, Jack and his girl, and Wanda and her beau decided to double date. Sometime during the night, they decided to exchange dates and that was the beginning of Jack and Wanda. They married June 24, 1950, and moved to Commerce, Texas to pursue their Master of Education before moving to Wichita Falls, Texas. Wanda taught kindergarten for a year there and followed it up with seven and one half years teaching in Gladewater.
Wanda was a very creative person. She wrote plays and music for her kindergarten classes, and was a talented artist. After moving to Longview, Wanda used her talents to start a new career selling real estate, and drawing house plans for her family and others. If Wanda designed it, you knew there wouldn’t be a shortage of storage. She believed in using every inch available.
Eventually when the boys, Rick and Kyle left for college, Wanda Changed careers and started working at the family business, Reeves Oil Co. After one of her sons “fired” her from the office, as she would say, Wanda kept herself busy playing bridge, attending Christian Women’s Club, and Bible studies. Not one to stay idol, she eventually became a consultant to Don Castor clothing line and enjoyed helping old friends and new friends put outfits together.
Jack and Wanda loved traveling in their RV. They were always ready for the next adventure, especially when it included taking turns carrying the grandchildren with them. Wanda loved attending Mobberly Baptist Church and she took the task of sharing the Good News to heart. Whether you wanted to hear it or not made no difference to her. You needed to know she was going to tell you.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Reeves; her parents, Grace and Frost Kidd; stepfather, James Gordon Godfrey; her sister, Gracie Jo Kidd; her step brother, John Kidd; and by her in-laws, Homer and Magie Lee Reeves.
Survivors include her son, Rick Reeves and wife Deby, of Hallsville; son Kyle Reeves and wife, Kathleen, of Gladewater; grandchildren, Chad Reeves and wife, Rachel of Hallsville; Jason Reeves of Frisco; Justin Reeves and wife Lauren, of Gladewater; Brooke Garwood and husband Jerrell, of Longview; and five great-grandchildren, Tucker, Jack, and Hattie Garwood, and Shepherd and Graham Reeves.
A special thanks to Cindy from Hospice Plus, and the caring staff at Buckner Memory Care, for their patience and kindness to our loved one.
Memorials may be made to Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview, Texas 75605, or to the charity of your choice.
“Evidence of a life well lived is found in those who love you.”
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.