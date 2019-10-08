Wanda Louise Dance

Wanda was brought into the world on November 3, 1936, in Bonham, TX and married the love of her life, Charles Dance, at the age of 16. They rejoiced together in the rarity of celebrating 65 years of life together in January 2018.
After their marriage in 1953, Wanda was blessed to be a stay-at-home mother. After their youngest child began school, Wanda received her Cosmetology License in Andrews, Texas. Following this achievement, Wanda and her family moved to White Oak, Texas where she enjoyed beautifying all of her clients, who became friends, for over twenty-five years.
Sparked by an extraordinary passion for babies, after the birth of her grandchildren, Wanda began volunteering for Living Alternatives in 1986. Living Alternatives was a pro-life organization which offered pregnancy testing and counseling services to those in need. Wanda went on to serve on the board of directors at Living Alternatives both Longview and Marshall location for many years to come. Wanda was also honored by the Right to Life of East Texas, as Pro Life Person of the Year in March 1994. As the director of Living Alternatives, she welcomed many families into their home throughout the years and cared for each child as her own. Wanda, Reece, and the rest of the family added a child permanently into their homes and hearts in 1990 when they adopted their fourth child on their 37th wedding anniversary.
She attended and was a member of multiple churches throughout her adulthood including several in White Oak as well as Cornerstone and Grace Creek in Longview. Her absence will be deeply missed by all who had the priviledge of knowing her. Her loved ones are at peace knowing that she is now celebrating in her eternal heavenly home with her family and friends whom have gone before her.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Donna Dickson and husband Randy, of White Oak, TX; daughter Brittany Cardenas and husband, Eric, of White Oak, TX; and son-in-law Charles (Cotton) Davis, of Longview, TX. In addition, she leaves behind six grandchildren and their prospective spouses including the following: Misty Baker and her husband, Daniel, of Longview, Texas; Jason Davis and wife, Georgia, of Haslet, Texas; Rainie Davis Williams and husband Pete, of Los Angeles, California; and Aubree, Carter, and Cooper Cardenas,all of White Oak, Texas. Wanda will be deeply missed by seven great-grandchildren including: Sommer Toler and husband, Riley, of White Oak, Texas; Lexi and Braxton Baker, of Longview, Texas; and, Gracie Rae, Lyla Faith, Walker, and Deacon Davis, of Haslet, TX. She was also blessed with two great-great-grandchildren, Wesley and Demi Toler, White Oak, Texas. Other surviving family members include sister, JoAnn Watkins and her husband, Larry, of Sherman, Texas as well as many precious nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her soul-mate, Charles (Reece) Dance; her twin sister, Vanda, who passed at birth; her parents, Charlie and Opal Justice; her daughter, Rhonda Davis; and her son, Michael Dance.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Facility and Heart to Heart Hospice for the compassionate care they have provided to Wanda as her health has declined.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation to celebrate Wanda’s life on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Welch Funeral Home in Longview, Texas from 11am-1pm.
