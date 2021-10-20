Wanda M. Titus
Wanda M. Titus
LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life for Wanda M. Titus will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Mobberly Baptist Church in the Crossing.
Wanda was born September 20, 1943 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She passed away October 2, 2021 in Longview.
Ms. Titus was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Beulah Black; son, Tommy Roy Parm, and brother, Bill Black.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Lucille Titus of Hobbs, NM; brother, Robbie Black of Longview; and sister, Dora Davis of San Marcos, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.