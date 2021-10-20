Wanda M. Titus
LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life for Wanda M. Titus will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Mobberly Baptist Church in the Crossing.
Wanda was born September 20, 1943 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She passed away October 2, 2021 in Longview.
Ms. Titus was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Beulah Black; son, Tommy Roy Parm, and brother, Bill Black.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Lucille Titus of Hobbs, NM; brother, Robbie Black of Longview; and sister, Dora Davis of San Marcos, as well as many nieces and nephews.
