Wanda Maureen Eubanks
ORE CITY — On Saturday June 4, 2022 Wanda Eubanks passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
Wanda was born on February 27, 1941 to Lone and Martha Wadsworth in Ellis County, Texas.
She was a loving and devoted wife of 64 ½ years to John T Eubanks Sr of Ore City, TX.
She loved going fishing, she was an avid reader and spent lots of time sitting on their porch watching the hummingbirds and her many flowers grow, she enjoyed gardening and time spent with family and friends.
She spent most of her life in East Texas where they raised their 5 children.
She leaves her children Eddie Ray Eubanks and his wife Kathy of Ore City, Robert Lee Eubanks Sr (deceased) and wives Dona Eubanks Greer, and Betty Eubanks Allen. Daughter Martha (Sissy) Gagne and husband Paul of Little Compton Rhode Island. John Eubanks Jr. and his husband Brandon Hughes Eubanks (deceased) of Ore City , Texas. Jeremy Issac Eubanks and wife Shannon of Forest City, North Carolina. Bonus daughters* Venita Richardson of Midlothian Texas and Vo Atkins/Eubanks (deceased).
She also leaves behind her grandchildren Eli Cornell (deceased), Rebecca Medeiros, Jamie Eubanks, Bo Eubanks, Eric Eubanks. Kristi Shultice, Tonya Forbes, Wesley and Ashley Eubanks, Robert Eubanks Jr., Caleb and Carina Eubanks, Anthony Eubanks, Andrew Westmoreland, Kyler Eubanks, Chris May, and Ruby Eubanks.
She also leaves behind 24 great grandchildren and many friends and chosen family who loved her.
Her legacy of love and kindness will live on in all who knew her. She was a gracious host to all who entered their home, showing unconditional love and without prejudice. She was well known for giving the best hugs ever having a wonderful sense of humor and for her practical jokes and antics.
At her request there is no funeral service. In honor of her if anyone wishes they can make a donation to The Pan Foundation that helped with the expenses incurred during her long battle with cancer, or Heart to Heart Hospice, and/or any other organizations that helps to continue in the fight against cancer.
