Wardie McCarthy McCarthy
HALLSVILLE — Wardie Truman McCarthy, 74, of Hallsville, TX. Passed from this life Tuesday January 11, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 Pm to 8:00 PM Sunday January 16, 2022 at Lakeview Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday January 17, 2022 followed by a catered reception at Lakeview Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 1:30 PM Monday January 17, 2022 at Memory Park Cemetery of Longview, TX.
For full obituary and service details please visit lakeviewfh.com
