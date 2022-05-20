Warren Ray Moore
PITTSBURG, TX — Warren Ray Moore was born January 31, 1939, in Fittstown, Oklahoma, and passed away at his residence May 19, 2022, in Pittsburg, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Leader and Eula Mae Moore; daughter Laura Ann Moore; grandson Todd Mitchell Williamson. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Francis; children Vicky Harris (Donnie Rogers), Shanon (Lee) Higdon, Robert (Shannon) Moore, and Elizabeth (Mike) Devillier; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of his home-going will be held Saturday, May 21, at 10:00 at South Jefferson Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, Texas. The family would like to thank the staff at Cypress Basin Hospice for their care and compassion during his brief battle with cancer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.