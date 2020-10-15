Wayne Ard Bateman, Jr. “Buddy”

Buddy enjoyed a long and successful career with Sears and Roebuck Company where he received numerous awards for salesmanship. He loved his work, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with friends and family. One day, during a game of bridge with friends, Buddy met the love of his life, Edith Roberts Bateman. They were married for 49 years.
Buddy was an avid sportsman, hunting deer and turkey in Brady, Texas. He built lifelong friendship there and earned the respect of the other hunters. Buddy loved to travel with his wife and sibling and most loved his vacations in Alaska and Cancun.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Edith, and cousin, Camille Easley. Buddy is survived by his sister, Martha Ruff Murray; nephew Jere Ruff, Jr.; nephew Eric Ruff (Lori); nieces Lauren Camille “Cami” Ruff, Juliana Ruff, and Caroline Ruff; aunt, Ruth Bowers Allen (Tom), cousins Gayle Coward(Larry), O.L. “Sonny” Bowers (Shelley), Barbara Jensen (Floyd); sister-in-law, Lillian Oaks; nieces and nephews: Kathy Roberts (Kathi), Eric Roberts (Marilyn), Rebecca Roberts, Edie Schneider (Tony), Jennifer Roberts, Phillip Wayne Roberts, Jr. (Shannon), Michelle Schepcoff, Susan Goode (Stan), Mike Oaks (Kathi), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held Saturday at 2:00 at the Eddy Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heartsway Hospice for their compassion and support, In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BrightFocus Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, P.O. Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950.
