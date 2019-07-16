Wayne B. Whittaker
Wayne B. Whittaker
Wayne B. Whittaker was born on September 14, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri, and left this Earth to go home on July 11, 2019, in Longview. He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda, two sons, Kevin and Keith, and three grandchildren, Victoria, Kayla, and Dylan. He is also survived by his sister, Debbie, and many cousins in St. Louis.
The family will receive friends in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials in Mr. Whittaker’s name be made to Furr Ever Pets Rescue, 103 W. Loop 281, Longview, Texas 75605.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.