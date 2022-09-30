Wayne Corley
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Wayne Corley, 72, of Lone Star will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
Thomas Wayne Corley, Jr. was born March 22, 1950, in Palestine, Texas, to Thomas Wayne Corley, Sr. and Jo Beth Dorman Corley. He went to be with his Lord on September 24, 2022 in Longview Texas.
Wayne loved his Lord Jesus, his family and his country, including Sweet Pea (quaker parrot) and Snow Ball (rabbit). If Wayne liked you then he would envelope you into his family.
He was an avid reader of everything especially the Bible and Biblical History. One of his goals was to learn something new every day. He loved having fun and laughing.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, birdwatching, chess and traveling with Mary. He loved sci-fi movies and anything Marvel or DC. He loved listening to Country music (the good old boys), Roy Orbison and Jerry Lee Lewis and many others.
Wayne is a graduate of East Texas Baptist College 1973 and Stephen F Austin 1979.
Wayne retired from the State of Texas after 30 years of service. During retirement he allowed his artistic self to surface and he enjoyed drawing, painting, wood burning, carving wood lures and making jewelry.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Meek Corley of Lone Star; and brother, David Wendell Corley of Henderson; nieces, Jennifer Corley, Staci Benningfield and husband Shea, Dawn White and husband Cody, Deidra Horn and husband Matthew; nephews, Philip Corley and wife Jamie, Justin Meek and wife Jamie, Jordan Meek and Jason Meek; brothers-in-law, James Meek and wife Vickie, David Meek and wife Connie, Jesse Meek, Jon Meek and wife Dennise; sister-in-law, Lydia Meek; four great nephews; and eight great-nieces; special family Barbara Lee, Samantha Brewer, Maria Vasquez, Marty Landrum, Anna Mathis, Tracy Webster, Chantelle Stroman, Lindsay Bowden, Scott Rice and a host of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital or Texas Baptist Childrens Home.
