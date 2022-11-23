Wayne Earl Cartwright
BIG SANDY — Wayne Earl Cartwright, 66, of Big Sandy died unexpectedly Nov. 17. He was born Feb. 14, 1956, in Tulsa, Okla., and attended grade and high school in Kellyville, Okla., and Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Okla.
Mr. Cartwright was employed in San Antonio and Big Sandy, Texas, as a prepress technician in printing companies.
He is survived by six siblings: Dixon Cartwright Jr. and spouse Linda of Big Sandy; Pat Dobson and Joe of Olathe, Kan.; Gary Cartwright and Marsha of Edmond, Okla., Elaine Horne and Mike of Austin, Texas; Mary of Austin; Otis and LaDonna of Kellyville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dixon Cartwright Sr., in 1996, mother, Helen Cartwright, in 2014, and brother, Sam Cartwright, in 2017.
He was a member of the Church of God Big Sandy. A memorial is planned in Big Sandy at a later date.
