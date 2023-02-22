Wayne Easley
KILGORE — Carl Wayne Easley, 88 of Kilgore completed his earthly journey on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Longview. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore at ten o’clock in the morning with Rev. David Hampton officiating. Interment will follow in Hagansport Cemetery in Hagansport, TX. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Monday, February 20, 2023, from five till seven o’clock in the afternoon.
Wayne was born on March 3, 1934, in Lonestar, Titus County, Texas, to Jesse William Easley and Josie Cumy Fuller. He married the love of his life Birdie Nell Crowston Easley on May 4, 1953. They shared sixty-nine blissful years of marriage and four children together. Wayne worked for Ford as a parts salesman for over forty years before his retirement. He could fix anything; he was his family’s go-to handyman. Wayne enjoyed spending time at the lake, fishing, and spending time in nature. Above all else Wayne adored his family; his family was the source of his strength and happiness. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Wayne was reunited with his parents, wife Birdie Nell Crowston Easley, son Robert Easley, nephew Johnny Easley, brothers, Floyd Easley, and Lloyd Easley, sister, Ethel Sullivan, son-in-law Joe Murphy, brother-in-law John Crowston and sister-in-law Jean Stevens.
Left to cherish his memory are his children Rhonda Morton (Stroud) of Kilgore, Carla Murphy of Kilgore, John Easley (Dawn) of Kilgore; Grandchildren, Waynell Mount (David) of Kilgore, Misty Sydnor of Tyler, Chris Easley (Chatty) of Kilgore, Shanda Murphy of Indiana, Joe Murphy, Jr. of Illinois, Ruby Hardin (Wesley) of Longview, Robert Murphy of Kilgore, Ben Easley (Samantha) of Kilgore, Alex Wehmeier (Andrew) of Winona; daughter-in-law Mitzi Easley of Gladewater, brother-in-law, Dale Crowston (Barbara) of Mt. Vernon; twelve great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren (one on the way), and niece Freda Cameron (Charles) of Mt. Pleasant, nephews Randy Easley (Vi) of Mesquite and Norman Sullivan; along with numerous friends and other loving family members.
