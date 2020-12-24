Wayne Edbert Campbell

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 27, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Danny Broughton presiding. Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Wayne was the eldest son of Preston Edbert Campbell and Lucille Barnard Campbell, born on October 23, 1934 in Morris County, Texas. After graduating from Daingerfield High School, where he was a Golden Glove Boxer, a member of the band, and a member of the football team, he enrolled in the United States Air Force and served four years. While stationed in Tennessee he met the love of his life Peggy Lou King Campbell on Halloween night, when he washed egg off the windshield of her car. She later talked about how he was such a gentleman and so impressed her with his kindness, that she fell head over heels! They were married three months later on New Year’s Eve and enjoyed 59 + years of marriage. Wayne and Peggy adopted two children, Jennifer Campbell McClellan in 1964 and Brandon Edbert Campbell in 1968. They raised their family in Daingerfield, Texas where Wayne worked and retired from the US Postal Service. Wayne was a dedicated member of his community, serving as a volunteer fireman, fire chief, and reserve police officer. In his spare time, he could often be found fishing on a creek bank or drinking coffee with his buddies. He was a loving dedicated father and husband who loved the Lord and accepted Christ as his savior in his childhood.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, wife Peggy, son Brandon and sister Joann Campbell.
He leaves behind his daughter Jennifer of Terrell, his brother Harrell Gene Campbell of Avenger; two granddaughters Meghan Elizabeth Black of Wills Point and Molly Kay McClellan of Terrell; 5 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Regretfully, services will be for family only due to COVID. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department.
