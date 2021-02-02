Wayne Fortson, M.D.
KILGORE, TEXAS — Dr. Wayne Everett Fortson, 79, of Kilgore passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 2nd from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Rader Funeral Home, 401 N. Martin St. Kilgore. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Bagley officiating. Burial will follow at Danville Cemetery.
Wayne was born December 7, 1941 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Everett Fortson and Lessie Womack. He graduated in 1959 from Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. After graduation he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology from Louisiana Tech University in 1963. Later Wayne graduated from Baylor University School of Physical Therapy where he was Board Certified Physical Therapist. He received his Master of Science Degree in 1969 from Louisiana Tech University and graduated from University of Arkansas with his medical degree in 1974. Dr. Fortson completed his practice residency in Little Rock, Arkansas prior to moving to Kilgore in 1977 where he started his practice and has practiced medicine for 30 years. He served on Laird Memorial Hospital Board of Directors for 4 years and was Chief of Staff for 2 years, served as Medical Director for East Texas Treatment Center and Board of Directors for East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. Dr. Fortson served as City Physician of Kilgore for 15 years, team physician for Kilgore college football and basketball teams as well as Kilgore Rangerette physician for 20 years and was inducted to Kilgore Hall of Fame in 2009. Dr. Fortson retired from his family practice in May of 2007, after retirement he enjoyed playing golf, fishing, riding four-wheelers and regional history and was an avid LSU Tigers fan.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sherry Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lou Fortson of Kilgore; daughters, Elizabeth Stewart and husband Randell of Corinth, Texas, Allison Grubb and husband Grant of McKinney, Texas; son, Brad Fortson and wife Gretchen of Concord, North Carolina; grandchildren, Blake Stewart, Ashley Stewart, Lauren Grubb, Gavin Grubb, Drew Fortson, Dayton Fortson, Trent Fortson and Garrett Fortson; step-daughter, Cristy Bennett of Kilgore and her children, Lindsey Bennett, Leslie Bennett and William Bennett; step-son, Shawn Shafer of Kilgore and his children, Kaleb Shafer and Alexis Washburn as well as numerous other loving family members.
