LONGVIEW — Wayne L. Terry, 73 of Longview, TX passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019, surrounded by family. Born August 16, 1946 at St Davids Hospital in Austin, TX. He retired from South Western Bell and moved to Longview TX in 2009. He enjoyed time with his loyal friends, traveling with the love of his life, Mary, Harley rides, football and was a fanatic Nascar fan. His passions were fast cars, his “Hot Rod” and his Harley Trike. He had a kind heart for animals. Wingsofrescue.org was a favored organization he donated to. Educated at Louisiana State University.
He is survived by his wife- Mary; daughter- Misty Raines (George), grandsons- Clint and Justin Raines; granddaughter- Chelsea Raines; great-grandson- Brayden; sister- Barbara Little; nephew- Jess Little (Kristin); niece- Melissa Fisher (West); great-nieces and nephews- Cooper and Charles Fisher, Landon and Jordan Little. He is preceded in death by his mother- Mildred Cameron (Marvin) and father- Willie Terry.
He honorably served in the United States Navy as a Yeoman aboard the USS Saint Paul. He was proudly presented with 2 Bronze Stars for his services in Vietnam.
Graveside services will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Rosewood Park in Longview TX. The family would like to invite you to join us for a Celebration of life immediately following the service.
