Wayne Stewart
LONGVIEW — Wayne Stewart, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend departed this world to be in the presence of the Lord on October 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held in Longview on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview at 10 a.m. with visitation prior to the service at 9 a.m.. Services will be officiated by close family friend, Dale Hendricks.
Wayne was born on December 29, 1955, in Longview, Texas to Joe Wayne “Motorcycle Joe” Stewart and Willie Bea “Bil” Buckbee and raised in Pine Tree. He attended the Pine Tree Schools and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1975. You would often find Wayne rushing to leave his job at McDonald’s to make it to the lake before dark to water ski with friends. He never outgrew his love for freedom and speed and became an avid motorcyclist following in his Dad’s footsteps. He lived most of his adult life in the Longview area, working in the oilfield and chemical industry prior to his retirement. He loved serving the community through his volunteerism throughout his life. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling and experiencing new adventures with his best friend, soul mate, and wife of 41 years, Deborah.
His best days where those that he could spend riding his Harley and having lunch with his buddies at Texas Roadhouse. He could often be seen walking in his neighborhood to visit and offer assistance as needed - always there to lend a helping hand. Wayne is remembered for his love of the Lord, his family and friends. He worshipped with his family at Judson Road Church of Christ where he had many friends that were truly an extension of his family. He never missed an opportunity to help others and be a true servant of the Lord.
He couldn’t have been prouder of his daughter, Staci Leigh, and his two grandchildren, Hayden Lee-Ann and Kendon Tuff Gage. If there was a school function, Wayne was always the first to participate from a book fair, to bringing them McDonald’s for lunch at school, pulling parade floats, coaching their games, making sure they had everything they needed to play the sports they wanted to and mostly being their # 1 fan!
He is preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law Roy Lee “Buddy” Perryman. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Deborah Perryman Stewart, and the light of his life, his daughter Staci Leigh and grandchildren, Hayden Lee-Ann and Kendon Tuff Gage. He is also survived by his best friend and motorcycle/NASCAR buddy Matt Seyers, his sister, Jolene of Longview, brother Larry (Becky) Stewart of Kilgore, his aunt Maxine Spinks of Kilgore, mother-in-law, Ann Perryman from Gladewater, brother-in-law Kenneth (Pam) Perryman from McKinney and sister-in-law Trish (Jim) Wirt of Pritchett along with a host of nieces, nephews and many close friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Longview Fire Department 7, the Longview Police Department and Rader Funeral Home for their assistance, professionalism, and respect to our family.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
