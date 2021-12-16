Wayne Toliver
GILMER — Charles Wayne Toliver, age 83, passed away December 13, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. Wayne was born February 9, 1938 to George and Edna Wilson Toliver in Belton, Texas. Immediately following his graduation from high school, he joined the Air Force where he served as an engineer for four years before heading to the University of Alabama. Having always dreamed of becoming an attorney, he gained his juris doctorate from Baylor University in 1973. After graduating from law school, he moved to Gilmer where he practiced law for 35 years. Wayne was an avid golfer and never missed an opportunity to get a round in, unless he thought the fishing might be good that day. He is survived by his son, Wayne Toliver, Jr. and wife, Samantha, of Longview; daughter, Melinda Smith and husband, Tommy, of Gilmer; best friend and loving companion, Dorothy “Dee” Boula; brother, Bill Toliver and wife, Carol; sisters, Glenda Tomlinson, and Carolynn Dean and husband, Jerry; granddaughters, Kayla Smith and husband, Colton Speight, of Longview; Kara Smith of Allen; Taylor and Reagan Toliver of Longview; and great-granddaughters, Eliza and Addison Speight. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janette Toliver. A celebration of life will be held at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Bro. Donny Chamberlain will officiate, with interment to follow at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the beginning of the service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Wayne’s memory to HomePlace-Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
